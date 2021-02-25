Earnings results for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Analyst Opinion on Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Builders FirstSource in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.94, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.17%. The high price target for BLDR is $53.00 and the low price target for BLDR is $17.00. There are currently 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Builders FirstSource has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource does not currently pay a dividend. Builders FirstSource does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

In the past three months, Builders FirstSource insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Builders FirstSource is held by insiders. 95.33% of the stock of Builders FirstSource is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR



Earnings for Builders FirstSource are expected to grow by 10.19% in the coming year, from $2.65 to $2.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Builders FirstSource is 23.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.88. The P/E ratio of Builders FirstSource is 23.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.14. Builders FirstSource has a P/B Ratio of 5.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

