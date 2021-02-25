Earnings results for Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.47.

Analyst Opinion on Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Caladrius Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 381.28%. The high price target for CLBS is $14.00 and the low price target for CLBS is $6.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Caladrius Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

In the past three months, Caladrius Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.30% of the stock of Caladrius Biosciences is held by insiders. Only 8.99% of the stock of Caladrius Biosciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS



Earnings for Caladrius Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.54) to ($0.52) per share. The P/E ratio of Caladrius Biosciences is -2.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Caladrius Biosciences is -2.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Caladrius Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

