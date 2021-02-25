Earnings results for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.61.

Analyst Opinion on Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cara Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 75.22%. The high price target for CARA is $40.00 and the low price target for CARA is $30.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cara Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Cara Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

In the past three months, Cara Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $536,076.00 in company stock. Only 5.70% of the stock of Cara Therapeutics is held by insiders. 67.01% of the stock of Cara Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA



Earnings for Cara Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.03) to ($1.86) per share. The P/E ratio of Cara Therapeutics is -9.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cara Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 4.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

