Earnings results for Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.51.

Analyst Opinion on Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cardiff Oncology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 131.26%. The high price target for CRDF is $27.00 and the low price target for CRDF is $20.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cardiff Oncology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.75, Cardiff Oncology has a forecasted upside of 131.3% from its current price of $10.27. Cardiff Oncology has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology does not currently pay a dividend. Cardiff Oncology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

In the past three months, Cardiff Oncology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of Cardiff Oncology is held by insiders. 52.97% of the stock of Cardiff Oncology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF



Earnings for Cardiff Oncology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.04) to ($0.74) per share. The P/E ratio of Cardiff Oncology is -3.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cardiff Oncology is -3.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cardiff Oncology has a P/B Ratio of 10.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here