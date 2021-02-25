Earnings results for Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

Analyst Opinion on Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cars.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.45%. The high price target for CARS is $16.00 and the low price target for CARS is $7.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cars.com has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.60, Cars.com has a forecasted downside of 12.5% from its current price of $13.25. Cars.com has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com does not currently pay a dividend. Cars.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

In the past three months, Cars.com insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.47% of the stock of Cars.com is held by insiders. 95.64% of the stock of Cars.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS



Earnings for Cars.com are expected to decrease by -5.08% in the coming year, from $1.18 to $1.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Cars.com is -1.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cars.com is -1.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cars.com has a P/B Ratio of 0.78. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here