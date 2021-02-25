Earnings results for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.47.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.44. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 79.58%. The high price target for CMPI is $32.00 and the low price target for CMPI is $19.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Dividend Strength: Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

In the past three months, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $35,625.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 75.64% of the stock of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI



Earnings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.35) to ($2.61) per share.

