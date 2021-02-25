Earnings results for Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chimerix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.61%. The high price target for CMRX is $16.00 and the low price target for CMRX is $10.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Chimerix has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, Chimerix has a forecasted upside of 29.6% from its current price of $10.03. Chimerix has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix does not currently pay a dividend. Chimerix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

In the past three months, Chimerix insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $27,647.00 in company stock. Only 9.00% of the stock of Chimerix is held by insiders. 45.41% of the stock of Chimerix is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX



Earnings for Chimerix are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.71) to ($1.89) per share. The P/E ratio of Chimerix is -17.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Chimerix is -17.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Chimerix has a P/B Ratio of 5.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

