Earnings results for Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Analyst Opinion on Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cinemark in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.15, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.56%. The high price target for CNK is $28.00 and the low price target for CNK is $12.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark does not currently pay a dividend. Cinemark does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

In the past three months, Cinemark insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $287,650.00 in company stock. Only 9.39% of the stock of Cinemark is held by insiders. 81.40% of the stock of Cinemark is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK



Earnings for Cinemark are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.61) to ($1.98) per share. The P/E ratio of Cinemark is -8.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cinemark is -8.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cinemark has a P/B Ratio of 1.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

