Earnings results for City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Analyst Opinion on City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for City Office REIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.04%. The high price target for CIO is $13.00 and the low price target for CIO is $9.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.78%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. City Office REIT has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of City Office REIT is 51.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, City Office REIT will have a dividend payout ratio of 47.24% next year. This indicates that City Office REIT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

In the past three months, City Office REIT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of City Office REIT is held by insiders. 79.22% of the stock of City Office REIT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO



Earnings for City Office REIT are expected to grow by 10.43% in the coming year, from $1.15 to $1.27 per share. The P/E ratio of City Office REIT is -1,078.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of City Office REIT is -1,078.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. City Office REIT has a P/B Ratio of 1.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

