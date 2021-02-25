Earnings results for Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.08.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Civeo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.05, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 69.96%. The high price target for CVEO is $9.60 and the low price target for CVEO is $2.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Civeo does not currently pay a dividend. Civeo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Civeo insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,028,844.00 in company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Civeo is held by insiders.

Earnings for Civeo are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $1.20 to ($0.59) per share. The P/E ratio of Civeo is -1.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Civeo is -1.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Civeo has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

