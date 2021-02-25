Earnings results for Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clear Channel Outdoor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.15, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 161.42%. The high price target for CCO is $14.00 and the low price target for CCO is $1.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Clear Channel Outdoor has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.18, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.15, Clear Channel Outdoor has a forecasted upside of 161.4% from its current price of $1.97. Clear Channel Outdoor has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor does not currently pay a dividend. Clear Channel Outdoor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

In the past three months, Clear Channel Outdoor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.86% of the stock of Clear Channel Outdoor is held by insiders. 93.14% of the stock of Clear Channel Outdoor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO



Earnings for Clear Channel Outdoor are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.19) to ($0.78) per share. The P/E ratio of Clear Channel Outdoor is -1.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Clear Channel Outdoor is -1.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

