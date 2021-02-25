Earnings results for Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Analyst Opinion on Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clearwater Paper in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.92%. The high price target for CLW is $48.00 and the low price target for CLW is $38.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper does not currently pay a dividend. Clearwater Paper does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

In the past three months, Clearwater Paper insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.75% of the stock of Clearwater Paper is held by insiders. 88.80% of the stock of Clearwater Paper is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW



Earnings for Clearwater Paper are expected to decrease by -42.65% in the coming year, from $5.44 to $3.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Clearwater Paper is 12.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.63. The P/E ratio of Clearwater Paper is 12.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 23.39. Clearwater Paper has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

