Earnings results for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Collegium Pharmaceutical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.96%. The high price target for COLL is $34.00 and the low price target for COLL is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Collegium Pharmaceutical has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.00, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a forecasted upside of 2.0% from its current price of $24.52. Collegium Pharmaceutical has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical does not currently pay a dividend. Collegium Pharmaceutical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

In the past three months, Collegium Pharmaceutical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $646,670.00 in company stock. Only 8.08% of the stock of Collegium Pharmaceutical is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL



Earnings for Collegium Pharmaceutical are expected to grow by 79.35% in the coming year, from $0.92 to $1.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Collegium Pharmaceutical is 50.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.63. The P/E ratio of Collegium Pharmaceutical is 50.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 41.69. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a PEG Ratio of 0.73. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a P/B Ratio of 9.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

