Earnings results for Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.86.

Analyst Opinion on Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Concert Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 182.24%. The high price target for CNCE is $25.00 and the low price target for CNCE is $11.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Concert Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

In the past three months, Concert Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $168,880.00 in company stock. Only 10.10% of the stock of Concert Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 69.68% of the stock of Concert Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE



Earnings for Concert Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.55) to ($2.53) per share. The P/E ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals is -2.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals is -2.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

