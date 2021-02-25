Earnings results for Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Consolidated Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.35%. The high price target for CNSL is $7.00 and the low price target for CNSL is $7.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Consolidated Communications has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, Consolidated Communications has a forecasted upside of 26.4% from its current price of $5.54. Consolidated Communications has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications does not currently pay a dividend. Consolidated Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

In the past three months, Consolidated Communications insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Consolidated Communications is held by insiders. 67.87% of the stock of Consolidated Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL



The P/E ratio of Consolidated Communications is 10.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.63. The P/E ratio of Consolidated Communications is 10.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 34.25. Consolidated Communications has a P/B Ratio of 1.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

