Earnings results for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH PLC is estimated to report earnings on 02/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on CRH (NYSE:CRH)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CRH in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.05, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 88.91%. The high price target for CRH is $5.10 and the low price target for CRH is $5.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH has a dividend yield of 0.74%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CRH does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of CRH is 12.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CRH will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.64% next year. This indicates that CRH will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CRH (NYSE:CRH)

In the past three months, CRH insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.03% of the stock of CRH is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CRH (NYSE:CRH



Earnings for CRH are expected to grow by 83.33% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $2.42 per share. The P/E ratio of CRH is 17.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.96. The P/E ratio of CRH is 17.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.15. CRH has a P/B Ratio of 1.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

