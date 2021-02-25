Earnings results for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cronos Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.72, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.56%. The high price target for CRON is $12.50 and the low price target for CRON is $5.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cronos Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.72, Cronos Group has a forecasted downside of 23.6% from its current price of $11.41. Cronos Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group does not currently pay a dividend. Cronos Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

In the past three months, Cronos Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.93% of the stock of Cronos Group is held by insiders. Only 11.75% of the stock of Cronos Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON



Earnings for Cronos Group are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.08) to ($0.24) per share. The P/E ratio of Cronos Group is 47.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.88. The P/E ratio of Cronos Group is 47.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 42.19. Cronos Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

