Earnings results for CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28.

Analyst Opinion on CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CuriosityStream in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.74%. The high price target for CURI is $23.00 and the low price target for CURI is $12.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CuriosityStream has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.25, CuriosityStream has a forecasted downside of 3.7% from its current price of $18.96. CuriosityStream has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream does not currently pay a dividend. CuriosityStream does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

In the past three months, CuriosityStream insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,032,381.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 29.80% of the stock of CuriosityStream is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI



Earnings for CuriosityStream are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.46) to ($0.51) per share. CuriosityStream has a P/B Ratio of 17.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here