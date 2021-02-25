Earnings results for Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Digital Media Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.00%. The high price target for DMS is $16.00 and the low price target for DMS is $12.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Digital Media Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Digital Media Solutions has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Digital Media Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

In the past three months, Digital Media Solutions insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $10,676.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.97% of the stock of Digital Media Solutions is held by institutions.

