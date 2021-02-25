Earnings results for Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Analyst Opinion on Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Donnelley Financial Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.30%. The high price target for DFIN is $26.00 and the low price target for DFIN is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Donnelley Financial Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.50, Donnelley Financial Solutions has a forecasted downside of 9.3% from its current price of $21.50. Donnelley Financial Solutions has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Donnelley Financial Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

In the past three months, Donnelley Financial Solutions insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $45,625.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 11.81% of the stock of Donnelley Financial Solutions is held by insiders. 88.47% of the stock of Donnelley Financial Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN



Earnings for Donnelley Financial Solutions are expected to grow by 223.08% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $1.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Donnelley Financial Solutions is 43.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.63. The P/E ratio of Donnelley Financial Solutions is 43.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.61. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 2.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

