Earnings results for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.34.

Analyst Opinion on Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dynavax Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 79.88%. The high price target for DVAX is $20.00 and the low price target for DVAX is $14.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Dynavax Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

In the past three months, Dynavax Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.33% of the stock of Dynavax Technologies is held by insiders. 80.02% of the stock of Dynavax Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX



Earnings for Dynavax Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.70) to ($0.45) per share. The P/E ratio of Dynavax Technologies is -6.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Dynavax Technologies is -6.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Dynavax Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 90.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

