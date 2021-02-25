Earnings results for Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38.

Analyst Opinion on Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dyne Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 78.57%. The high price target for DYN is $47.00 and the low price target for DYN is $27.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dyne Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.25, Dyne Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 78.6% from its current price of $19.18. Dyne Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Dyne Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

In the past three months, Dyne Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Dyne Therapeutics is held by insiders. 59.43% of the stock of Dyne Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN



Earnings for Dyne Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.25) to ($2.27) per share.

