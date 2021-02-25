Earnings results for Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.6.

Analyst Opinion on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ekso Bionics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.05%. The high price target for EKSO is $11.00 and the low price target for EKSO is $8.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics does not currently pay a dividend. Ekso Bionics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

In the past three months, Ekso Bionics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.00% of the stock of Ekso Bionics is held by insiders. Only 17.28% of the stock of Ekso Bionics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO



Earnings for Ekso Bionics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.18) to ($0.97) per share. The P/E ratio of Ekso Bionics is -2.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ekso Bionics is -2.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ekso Bionics has a P/B Ratio of 6.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

