Earnings results for Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.29.

Analyst Opinion on Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Energous in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Energous.

Dividend Strength: Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous does not currently pay a dividend. Energous does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

In the past three months, Energous insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $48,268.00 in company stock. Only 5.10% of the stock of Energous is held by insiders. Only 10.46% of the stock of Energous is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT



Earnings for Energous are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.84) to ($0.79) per share. The P/E ratio of Energous is -4.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Energous is -4.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Energous has a P/B Ratio of 8.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

