Earnings results for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Analyst Opinion on Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Evergy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.89%. The high price target for EVRG is $75.00 and the low price target for EVRG is $58.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy pays a meaningful dividend of 3.94%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Evergy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Evergy is 74.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Evergy will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.67% next year. This indicates that Evergy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

In the past three months, Evergy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.50% of the stock of Evergy is held by insiders. 81.06% of the stock of Evergy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG



Earnings for Evergy are expected to grow by 4.90% in the coming year, from $3.06 to $3.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Evergy is 19.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.88. The P/E ratio of Evergy is 19.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 26.07. Evergy has a PEG Ratio of 2.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Evergy has a P/B Ratio of 1.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

