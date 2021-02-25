Earnings results for Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Everspin Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 61.81%. The high price target for MRAM is $10.00 and the low price target for MRAM is $10.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Everspin Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, Everspin Technologies has a forecasted upside of 61.8% from its current price of $6.18. Everspin Technologies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Everspin Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

In the past three months, Everspin Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.60% of the stock of Everspin Technologies is held by insiders. Only 26.67% of the stock of Everspin Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM



The P/E ratio of Everspin Technologies is -11.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Everspin Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 5.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

