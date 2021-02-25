Earnings results for EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Analyst Opinion on EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EVO Payments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.64%. The high price target for EVOP is $33.00 and the low price target for EVOP is $14.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

EVO Payments has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.00, EVO Payments has a forecasted downside of 9.6% from its current price of $26.56. EVO Payments has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments does not currently pay a dividend. EVO Payments does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)

In the past three months, EVO Payments insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $272,000.00 in company stock. 51.00% of the stock of EVO Payments is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 52.66% of the stock of EVO Payments is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP



Earnings for EVO Payments are expected to grow by 56.86% in the coming year, from $0.51 to $0.80 per share. The P/E ratio of EVO Payments is -98.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

