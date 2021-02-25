Earnings results for Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Analyst Opinion on Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fidus Investment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.12%. The high price target for FDUS is $16.00 and the low price target for FDUS is $11.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.53%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Fidus Investment has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Fidus Investment is 83.33%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Fidus Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 81.08% in the coming year. This indicates that Fidus Investment may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

In the past three months, Fidus Investment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Fidus Investment is held by insiders. Only 22.86% of the stock of Fidus Investment is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS



Earnings for Fidus Investment are expected to grow by 2.78% in the coming year, from $1.44 to $1.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Fidus Investment is 16.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.64. The P/E ratio of Fidus Investment is 16.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.31. Fidus Investment has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

