Earnings results for Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Fluor last announced its earnings data on December 10th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm earned $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Its revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor has generated $2.99 earnings per share over the last year. Fluor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, February 26th, 2021. Fluor will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, February 26th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fluor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 36.96%. The high price target for FLR is $22.00 and the low price target for FLR is $5.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Fluor has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.20, Fluor has a forecasted downside of 37.0% from its current price of $20.94. Fluor has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor does not currently pay a dividend. Fluor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

In the past three months, Fluor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Fluor is held by insiders. 64.57% of the stock of Fluor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fluor (NYSE:FLR



Earnings for Fluor are expected to grow by 347.83% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $1.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Fluor is -5.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fluor is -5.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fluor has a P/B Ratio of 1.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here