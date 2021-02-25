Earnings results for Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.49.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fly Leasing in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.08%. The high price target for FLY is $15.00 and the low price target for FLY is $11.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fly Leasing has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, Fly Leasing has a forecasted upside of 7.1% from its current price of $12.14. Fly Leasing has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Fly Leasing does not currently pay a dividend. Fly Leasing does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Fly Leasing insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 34.75% of the stock of Fly Leasing is held by institutions.

Earnings for Fly Leasing are expected to decrease by -22.30% in the coming year, from $1.39 to $1.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Fly Leasing is 3.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.62. The P/E ratio of Fly Leasing is 3.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 24.50. Fly Leasing has a P/B Ratio of 0.43. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

