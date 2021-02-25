Earnings results for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3599999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.63.

Foot Locker last released its quarterly earnings results on November 19th, 2020. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The company earned $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker has generated $4.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3. Foot Locker has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, February 26th, 2021. Foot Locker will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, February 26th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Foot Locker in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.27, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.83%. The high price target for FL is $75.00 and the low price target for FL is $20.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Foot Locker has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.27, Foot Locker has a forecasted downside of 11.8% from its current price of $54.75. Foot Locker has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker has a dividend yield of 1.13%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Foot Locker has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Foot Locker is 12.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Foot Locker will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.79% next year. This indicates that Foot Locker will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

In the past three months, Foot Locker insiders have bought 3,759.74% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $69,490,833.00 in company stock and sold $1,800,400.00 in company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Foot Locker is held by insiders. 78.08% of the stock of Foot Locker is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL



Earnings for Foot Locker are expected to grow by 70.59% in the coming year, from $2.55 to $4.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Foot Locker is 16.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.96. The P/E ratio of Foot Locker is 16.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.10. Foot Locker has a PEG Ratio of 7.04. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Foot Locker has a P/B Ratio of 2.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here