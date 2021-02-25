Earnings results for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Liberty Media Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.55.

Analyst Opinion on Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Formula One Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.22%. The high price target for FWONA is $50.00 and the low price target for FWONA is $33.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Formula One Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Formula One Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Formula One Group does not currently pay a dividend. Formula One Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

In the past three months, Formula One Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.78% of the stock of Formula One Group is held by insiders. Only 9.81% of the stock of Formula One Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA



The P/E ratio of Formula One Group is -12.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Formula One Group is -12.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Formula One Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.43. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

