Earnings results for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Liberty Media Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.55.

Analyst Opinion on Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Formula One Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.83%. The high price target for FWONK is $46.00 and the low price target for FWONK is $44.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Formula One Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.67, Formula One Group has a forecasted downside of 1.8% from its current price of $45.50. Formula One Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group does not currently pay a dividend. Formula One Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

In the past three months, Formula One Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 81.61% of the stock of Formula One Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK



Earnings for Formula One Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.59) to ($0.12) per share. The P/E ratio of Formula One Group is -13.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Formula One Group is -13.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Formula One Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.48. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here