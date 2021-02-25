Earnings results for Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co., Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1.

Analyst Opinion on Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gannett in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.26%. The high price target for GCI is $5.00 and the low price target for GCI is $5.00. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Gannett has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Gannett has a forecasted downside of 8.3% from its current price of $5.45. Gannett has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett does not currently pay a dividend. Gannett does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

In the past three months, Gannett insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.06% of the stock of Gannett is held by insiders. 57.25% of the stock of Gannett is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gannett (NYSE:GCI



Earnings for Gannett are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.20) to ($0.84) per share. The P/E ratio of Gannett is -1.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gannett is -1.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gannett has a P/B Ratio of 0.72. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

