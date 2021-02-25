Earnings results for Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Golar LNG Partners last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 29th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business earned $69.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.48 million. Golar LNG Partners has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. Golar LNG Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, February 25th, 2021. Golar LNG Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Golar LNG Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.01, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.97%. The high price target for GMLP is $5.00 and the low price target for GMLP is $3.50. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners pays a meaningful dividend of 2.30%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Golar LNG Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Golar LNG Partners is 9.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Golar LNG Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.41% next year. This indicates that Golar LNG Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP)

In the past three months, Golar LNG Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.96% of the stock of Golar LNG Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP



Earnings for Golar LNG Partners are expected to decrease by -4.49% in the coming year, from $0.89 to $0.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Golar LNG Partners is 9.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.64. The P/E ratio of Golar LNG Partners is 9.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 25.54. Golar LNG Partners has a PEG Ratio of 0.50. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Golar LNG Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.47. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

