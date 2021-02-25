Earnings results for Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.89.

Analyst Opinion on Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gossamer Bio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 125.97%. The high price target for GOSS is $29.00 and the low price target for GOSS is $18.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gossamer Bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.80, Gossamer Bio has a forecasted upside of 126.0% from its current price of $10.09. Gossamer Bio has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio does not currently pay a dividend. Gossamer Bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

In the past three months, Gossamer Bio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.30% of the stock of Gossamer Bio is held by insiders. 71.96% of the stock of Gossamer Bio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)



Earnings for Gossamer Bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.49) to ($2.88) per share. The P/E ratio of Gossamer Bio is -2.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gossamer Bio has a P/B Ratio of 1.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

