Earnings results for HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY)

HMS Holdings Corp is estimated to report earnings on 02/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Analyst Opinion on HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HMS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.01%. The high price target for HMSY is $37.00 and the low price target for HMSY is $27.00. There are currently 12 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY)

HMS does not currently pay a dividend. HMS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY)

In the past three months, HMS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of HMS is held by insiders. 95.83% of the stock of HMS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY



Earnings for HMS are expected to grow by 15.38% in the coming year, from $1.04 to $1.20 per share. The P/E ratio of HMS is 60.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.88. The P/E ratio of HMS is 60.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 42.19. HMS has a PEG Ratio of 3.04. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. HMS has a P/B Ratio of 3.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

