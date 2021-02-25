Earnings results for Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)

Hoegh LNG Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Höegh LNG Partners last released its quarterly earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company earned $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.69 million. Höegh LNG Partners has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. Höegh LNG Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, February 25th, 2021. Höegh LNG Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Höegh LNG Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.17%. The high price target for HMLP is $17.00 and the low price target for HMLP is $10.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Höegh LNG Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.33, Höegh LNG Partners has a forecasted downside of 12.2% from its current price of $16.32. Höegh LNG Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)

Höegh LNG Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.80%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Höegh LNG Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Höegh LNG Partners is 84.21%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Höegh LNG Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 110.69% in the coming year. This indicates that Höegh LNG Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)

In the past three months, Höegh LNG Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.31% of the stock of Höegh LNG Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP



Earnings for Höegh LNG Partners are expected to decrease by -12.64% in the coming year, from $1.82 to $1.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Höegh LNG Partners is 10.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.64. The P/E ratio of Höegh LNG Partners is 10.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 24.50. Höegh LNG Partners has a PEG Ratio of 1.61. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Höegh LNG Partners has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here