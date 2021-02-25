Earnings results for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.01.

Analyst Opinion on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.82, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 53.98%. The high price target for HMHC is $3.45 and the low price target for HMHC is $2.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.82, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a forecasted downside of 54.0% from its current price of $6.12. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt does not currently pay a dividend. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

In the past three months, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt insiders have sold 18,943.42% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $329,138.00 in company stock and sold $62,679,135.00 in company stock. Only 1.77% of the stock of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is held by insiders. 86.25% of the stock of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC



The P/E ratio of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is -1.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is -1.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here