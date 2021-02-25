Earnings results for iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28.

Analyst Opinion on iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for iHeartMedia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.57, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.06%. The high price target for IHRT is $20.00 and the low price target for IHRT is $8.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

iHeartMedia has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.57, iHeartMedia has a forecasted downside of 15.1% from its current price of $14.80. iHeartMedia has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia does not currently pay a dividend. iHeartMedia does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

In the past three months, iHeartMedia insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.90% of the stock of iHeartMedia is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT



Earnings for iHeartMedia are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.87) to $0.07 per share. iHeartMedia has a PEG Ratio of 26.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

More latest stories: here