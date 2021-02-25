Earnings results for Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.71.

Analyst Opinion on Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inozyme Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 70.21%. The high price target for INZY is $40.00 and the low price target for INZY is $33.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Inozyme Pharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.00, Inozyme Pharma has a forecasted upside of 70.2% from its current price of $21.15. Inozyme Pharma has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. Inozyme Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

In the past three months, Inozyme Pharma insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,875,000.00 in company stock. 69.77% of the stock of Inozyme Pharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY



Earnings for Inozyme Pharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.87) to ($2.98) per share.

