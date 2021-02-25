Earnings results for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.99.

Analyst Opinion on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 98.53%. The high price target for ICPT is $106.00 and the low price target for ICPT is $25.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 14 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Intercept Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 14 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.83, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 98.5% from its current price of $28.12. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Intercept Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

In the past three months, Intercept Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $111,454.00 in company stock. Only 23.70% of the stock of Intercept Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 85.77% of the stock of Intercept Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT



Earnings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($8.23) to ($6.63) per share. The P/E ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals is -2.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals is -2.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 17.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

