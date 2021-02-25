Earnings results for IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Analyst Opinion on IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IntriCon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.92%. The high price target for IIN is $28.00 and the low price target for IIN is $23.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IntriCon has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.50, IntriCon has a forecasted upside of 16.9% from its current price of $21.81. IntriCon has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon does not currently pay a dividend. IntriCon does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

In the past three months, IntriCon insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $276,639.00 in company stock. Only 10.10% of the stock of IntriCon is held by insiders. 68.24% of the stock of IntriCon is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN



Earnings for IntriCon are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $0.34 per share. The P/E ratio of IntriCon is -66.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of IntriCon is -66.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IntriCon has a PEG Ratio of 4.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. IntriCon has a P/B Ratio of 2.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here