Earnings results for Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Intrusion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.37%. The high price target for INTZ is $30.00 and the low price target for INTZ is $30.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion does not currently pay a dividend. Intrusion does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)

In the past three months, Intrusion insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.67% of the stock of Intrusion is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ



Earnings for Intrusion are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.40) to $0.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Intrusion is -122.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Intrusion is -122.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Intrusion has a P/B Ratio of 159.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

