Earnings results for Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Issuer Direct Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Issuer Direct in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.11%. The high price target for ISDR is $18.00 and the low price target for ISDR is $18.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Issuer Direct has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, Issuer Direct has a forecasted downside of 22.1% from its current price of $23.11. Issuer Direct has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Issuer Direct does not currently pay a dividend. Issuer Direct does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

In the past three months, Issuer Direct insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 32.05% of the stock of Issuer Direct is held by insiders. Only 18.77% of the stock of Issuer Direct is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR



Earnings for Issuer Direct are expected to grow by 9.72% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $0.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Issuer Direct is 46.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.64. The P/E ratio of Issuer Direct is 46.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 45.01. Issuer Direct has a P/B Ratio of 3.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

