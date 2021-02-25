Earnings results for Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.68.

Analyst Opinion on Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Jounce Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.68%. The high price target for JNCE is $15.00 and the low price target for JNCE is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Jounce Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.67, Jounce Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 15.7% from its current price of $10.95. Jounce Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Jounce Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

In the past three months, Jounce Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,214,839.00 in company stock. 43.96% of the stock of Jounce Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 60.48% of the stock of Jounce Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE



Earnings for Jounce Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.21) to ($1.34) per share. The P/E ratio of Jounce Therapeutics is -3.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Jounce Therapeutics is -3.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Jounce Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here