Earnings results for KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.88.

Analyst Opinion on KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KemPharm in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 84.86%. The high price target for KMPH is $1.50 and the low price target for KMPH is $1.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

KemPharm has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1.50, KemPharm has a forecasted downside of 84.9% from its current price of $9.91. KemPharm has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm does not currently pay a dividend. KemPharm does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

In the past three months, KemPharm insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.10% of the stock of KemPharm is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH



Earnings for KemPharm are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.56) to $5.92 per share. The P/E ratio of KemPharm is -1.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of KemPharm is -1.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

