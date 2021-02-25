Earnings results for Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.3.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kimbell Royalty Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.97%. The high price target for KRP is $14.00 and the low price target for KRP is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kimbell Royalty Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.88, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a forecasted upside of 11.0% from its current price of $9.80. Kimbell Royalty Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Kimbell Royalty Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.72%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Kimbell Royalty Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kimbell Royalty Partners is 22.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Kimbell Royalty Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 1,520.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Kimbell Royalty Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, Kimbell Royalty Partners insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $128,850.00 in company stock. Only 14.20% of the stock of Kimbell Royalty Partners is held by insiders. Only 22.69% of the stock of Kimbell Royalty Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings for Kimbell Royalty Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.08) to $0.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Kimbell Royalty Partners is -1.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kimbell Royalty Partners is -1.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

