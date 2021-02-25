Earnings results for KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

KVH Industries, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KVH Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.39%. The high price target for KVHI is $15.00 and the low price target for KVHI is $12.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

KVH Industries has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

KVH Industries does not currently pay a dividend. KVH Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

In the past three months, KVH Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $733,518.00 in company stock. Only 13.10% of the stock of KVH Industries is held by insiders. 56.61% of the stock of KVH Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI



Earnings for KVH Industries are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to ($0.33) per share. The P/E ratio of KVH Industries is -18.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of KVH Industries is -18.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. KVH Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.70. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

