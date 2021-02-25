Earnings results for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Company is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6400000000000001.

Analyst Opinion on Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lamar Advertising in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.83%. The high price target for LAMR is $81.00 and the low price target for LAMR is $56.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lamar Advertising has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.33, Lamar Advertising has a forecasted downside of 19.8% from its current price of $90.22. Lamar Advertising has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising pays a meaningful dividend of 2.27%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lamar Advertising does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Lamar Advertising is 34.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lamar Advertising will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.35% next year. This indicates that Lamar Advertising will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

In the past three months, Lamar Advertising insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.02% of the stock of Lamar Advertising is held by insiders. 76.62% of the stock of Lamar Advertising is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR



Earnings for Lamar Advertising are expected to grow by 35.46% in the coming year, from $4.71 to $6.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Lamar Advertising is 38.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.96. The P/E ratio of Lamar Advertising is 38.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.58. Lamar Advertising has a P/B Ratio of 7.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

